From Banking to Real Estate … How Bisi Onasanya is Cleaning out Big with Luxury Homes in Lagos

To the individual with a multi-layered perspective of the world, living towards greatness is not ultimately an impossible task. This has been proved time and again by experts like Bisi Onasanya who have been able to straddle more than one industry and come out super successful. When such experts eventually focus all their talent and resources on one industry, they are inevitably bound for new heights of greatness.

Onasanya is doing amazing things in the real estate industry. Granted, this industry is one of the few that are without a robust foundation and structure, and so are still flowing with opportunities. Nevertheless, Onasanya has managed to build structure into his success, using his real estate brainchild, The Address Homes, to prove that having a diligent mind and a heart to change things is enough to claim tall harvests from the treasure lands of opportunities.

As many would remember, Onasanya does not have a real estate or construction background. Instead, the man is a banker to the core. In fact, the majority of his corporate life was spent in the halls of First Bank. While at this renowned banking organisation, Onasanya climbed from the position of a Senior Manager until he became the bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO in 2015.

It was after Onasanya’s time at First Bank that he decided to start The Address Homes, a real estate company focused on helping to design a framework for the industry in Nigeria. Since he started, he has gained a great deal from engaging in the sales of expensive homes. Even so, his goal of lending structure to the industry is close to being realised.