Buhari Mourns Gen Diya

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Oladipo Diya (rtd), who also served as Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) between 1994 and 1997.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, paid tribute to General Diya’s bold and courageous career in the Nigeria military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division; Commandant, National War College (1991–1993); Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

President Buhari recalled that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

The President praised the former Chief of General Staff for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to Diya’s family, friends and colleagues.

He prayed that General Diya’s soul finds rest with his Creator, adding may his contributions to the nation never be forgotten.