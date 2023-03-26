  • Sunday, 26th March, 2023

Buhari Mourns Gen Diya

Breaking | 34 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Oladipo Diya (rtd), who also served as Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) between 1994 and 1997.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, paid tribute to General Diya’s bold and courageous career in the Nigeria military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division; Commandant, National War College (1991–1993); Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

President Buhari recalled that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

The President praised the former Chief of General Staff for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to Diya’s family, friends and colleagues.

He prayed that General Diya’s soul finds rest with his Creator, adding may his contributions to the nation never be forgotten.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.