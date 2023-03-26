APC Begins Screening of Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Governorship Aspirants

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of its April 10, 2023 governorship primary election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of governorship aspirants for the Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states governorship elections.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed November 11, 2023, for the conduct of the three governorship elections.

Addressing journalists yesterday after his screening exercise in Abuja, a former Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare said it was time for someone with his kind of skills to consolidate what Kogi State governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello has done.



“Check our profiles. I am not trying to downplay anybody’s efforts but if you look at our profiles, the kind of leadership we need now is to move the state forward you will know that none of them come close to me,” he said.



Ohiare said if he emerges as the next governor of the state, he would transform Kogi and turn it into a logistics hub.

Also, the Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Smart Adeyemi has called on Governor Bello not to become a tribal leader.



He said the call became imperative following speculations in some quarters that Bello was working towards ensuring that an Ebira man succeeded him.

Adeyemi, while speaking after he was screened to contest the primary said Bello had shown that he was a statesman with the way he made his appointments in the state.



His words: “Democracy is all about the people. And I want to appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello, who tried to be a statesman in the way he has done his appointment. But what will define Yahaya Adoza Bello’s administration is the courage with which he eventually decides who gives his support. You should not allow people to turn into a tribal leaders.

“Okun West in the last 30 years; we have not produced a governor. And we are not conquered, we are not slaves. So, we are eminently qualified to govern our state.”



Adeyemi said it was important for any political party including the APC to zone the governorship ticket to Kogi West.

The lawmaker said there was no doubt that he was eminently qualified to govern the state considering his wealth of experience.

He said he would be coming up with a radical approach to galvanise the socio-economic development of the state by creating, job opportunities and going into joint ventures to set up industries and factories that provide jobs for people.