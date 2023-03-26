Again, Amosun Ridiculed



Perhaps if the former governor of Ogun State was aware of David Baldacci’s quote that says, “Arrogant people habitually overestimated their own abilities and underestimated everyone else’s’’, he would have tread softly and today wouldn’t have become a laughing stock in the political circle in the state.

But the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District allowed his arrogance and hatred for the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun to cloud his sense of reasoning.



When Amosun announced to the world last year that he would do anything humanly possible to prevent Abiodun from returning to office for a second term, many stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly intervened and pleaded with him not to carry out his threat, but like a dog willing to get lost will play deaf to hunter’s whistle, he failed to yield to the advice and called their bluff. Instead, he came out, roaring like a lion, threatening fire and brimstone. Then, Am

osun reportedly said he could not work with Abiodun, who he said lacked the wherewithal to win a senatorial district, let alone the governor of Ogun State.

However, as gathered by Society Watch, his threat never gave Abiodun any sleepless nights as it was likened to a ‘rant of an ant’.

To achieve his aim, he teamed up with the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye. He campaigned and deployed his political mechanism as well as a heavy financial war ch

est. But it all proved abortive, his over-bloated ego was deflated, while it has reflected that he is rather a paper tiger whose political influence has waned out.

Abiodun won the election with 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) closely followed in second place with 262,383 votes and Otegbeye came a distant third with only 94,754 votes.



With this, the two-term governor has literally become a source of ridicule in the state while quietly licking his wounds.

In 2019 when Abiodun first contested for the number one job in the state, Amosun displayed the same arrogance shortly when his second term screeched to a halt. He reportedly said he could not work with Abiodun.



With this, he suddenly became the anvil of criticisms, mostly because of his support for Abdulkabir Akinlade as his anointed candidate for the APC governorship election that year, whose past a source hinted was shrouded in questionable circumstances. This was despite the fact that Ogun State, at the time paraded a line-up of sterling technocrats and politicians with time-tested, brilliant records of public service.