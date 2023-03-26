9th AMVCA Set to Deliver another Unforgettable Night

In a highly anticipated announcement, MultiChoice Group, organisers of the continental film and television award show, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), revealed that the 9th edition of the acclaimed show will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

According to Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, the main event will be preceded by a nominee announcement party that will be broadcast on Sunday, April 9, across all of its Africa Magic platforms, after which the voting portals will be open to the public to vote in select categories.

In its newly established fashion of highlighting the various components of the filmmaking ecosystem, the awarding body will host a series of activities to engage stakeholders to discuss existing issues militating against the progress of the industry and proffer solutions.

But unlike last year when it expended an entire week for such activities, Tejumola said the activities have been streamlined to three days, without necessarily relegating or withdrawing any of the activities.

The three-day of activities kicks off on May 18 with the Cultural Night. This will be followed by Social Content Creator Day, and Young Filmmaker Day on May 19. The evening of the second day will also mark the return of the highly successful runway show that featured Nigerian singer Yemi Alade. The final day will be set aside to amplify activities on the main day, which range from red-carpet events to the award show proper.

“Artistically and socially, in celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Africa, the 9th AMVCA is a continuation of the celebration of remarkable talents from across the continent,” Tejumola reiterated the unwavering focus of the award show to properly position African creatives in the film industry through recognition.

She continued: “The AMVCA remains committed to celebrating the incredible talent in the African film and TV industry and the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the camera. This is to encourage them to keep telling the African stories.”

Additionally, prolific filmmaker Femi Odugbemi was announced as the head judge, with Tejumola further disclosing that the awarding body received a record entry submission from filmmakers across the continent and the diaspora, with non-Nigerian films earning the bulk of the entries.