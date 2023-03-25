Uyoyou Adia to Direct ‘My Name is Misan’

Tosin Clegg

As they prepare to hit location, producers of the upcoming biopic, ‘My Name is Misan’ have unveiled award-winning filmmaker, Uyoyou Adia as the director of the flick. Produced by Judith Audu Production and co-ordinated by Chino Obasi, a brand strategist, the movies stars some of Nollywood’s finest including Uche Mac-Auley, Bimbo Manuel, Joke Silva, Paul Adams, Sam Uche Anyamele, Yinka Akanbi and Efe Orhorha.

The screenplay is written by Ifeoma Emo-Onerhime, while Misan Udogie is the Executive Producer.

The movie follows the story of a catastrophe in a once beautiful family setting of Martin and Misan Udogie and the collapse of a highly sought-after Nigerian publication, BottomLINE Newsletters.

Executive Producer of the flick, Misan Udogie noted that it captured her life’s experience including her period of adversity: “Orighomisan means my head is good and I think that was the name that spoke for me through adversity. The adverse times put a lot of strain on me but it also gave me experiences that enabled me overcome. That’s why I’m sharing my story in the form of a movie.

“The strength and intensity of my story made me put it into a movie. It was actually a pet project. I wanted to do a 30-minute video, but upon contracting a brand strategist and a movie producer, my story became bigger than me. The story is now being adapted into the big screen.”

Producer of the movie, Judith Audu also noted that the storyline was too compelling to let it pass: “We hope with this movie, we can bring to bear the dangers lurking behind the existential threat posed by societal and religious limitations in dealing with events which lead up to dysfunctional family relationships borne out of unmapped psychological disorders.”