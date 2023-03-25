Ramadan Fasting in Islam 

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic Hijri Calendar and is a month of fasting, repentance, and good deeds. Fasting in Ramadan upholds Sawm, one of the Pillars of Islam, which means ‘to fast.’

According to religious tradition, fasting is a form of self-discipline and a way to show devotion to God or a higher power. For example, Muslims observe a month-long fast during the holy month of Ramadan, where they abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset each day.

In addition to religious and spiritual reasons, fasting is also practiced for health reasons. Studies have shown that intermittent fasting can have a variety of health benefits, including improved insulin sensitivity, weight loss, and reduced inflammation.

It is pertinent to note that fasting may not be appropriate for everyone, particularly those with certain medical conditions or who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare provider before beginning any fasting regimen.

“O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.” [Quran 2:183]

The purpose of Islamic fasting is to adopt self-control over worldly desires; to surrender to God and develop self-discipline and spiritual awareness, to purify the body, heart, soul, and mind; and to improve patience and empathize with those who are living in hunger and poverty.

Ramadan is one of the lunar months of Islam where

fasting is prescribed for all Muslims who have

attained puberty, healthy and sane to observe it for the whole month. “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you so that you can learn Taqwa” (Quran 2:183).

The Arabic word Taqwa is translated in many ways

including God consciousness, God fearing, piety, and

self-restraining. Thus, we are asked to fast daily for

one month from dawn to sunset and avoid food,

water, sex and vulgar talk during that period. From the

verse above, we understand that fasting is a

continuous process that has been practiced by the

prophets before Prophet Muhammad (saw).

Ramadan is the only month that fasting is compulsory

on Muslims.

It is crystal clear that fasting is only compulsory in the

month of Ramadan. Ramadan is not compulsory for

children, insane, menstruating women, sick person,

old person, breast feeding woman and travellers. The

sick person, traveller and menstruating woman have

to pay back the missing days but the breast feeding

woman and old person can feed people during

Ramadan in substitute.

The sacred month is divided into three parts in 10- day each; the fist 10-day is mercy of Allah, the second 10-day is forgiveness and the last 10-day is emancipation from slavery.

Many people are fasting today and it doesn’t reflect in

them that they are actually fasting. Their behaviour

and perception is not changed during the month of Ramadan compared to the months. The prophet said. “many a times, those who fast have

nothing for their fasting except hunger and thirst”. So,

as a believer who is fasting, you have to adhere to the

commandments of Allah guiding fasting and expiate all

acts that can deny you of having reward of what you are

suffering for. Let fasting reflect in all our actions!

The prophet (saw) continues: “fasting is a barrier from

evils, so if one of you is fasting, he should avoid all

immoral acts, even if someone abuses or fights him,

he should look away and say ‘I am fasting.’

Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan, Bauchi