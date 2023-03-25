  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

 Police Parade Thugs, Display Recovered Firearms

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has paraded suspected political thugs arrested at the eve of the Governorship/State Assembly Election in the state.

The Police Command equally displayed firearms, vehicles and other items recovered from the suspected political thugs during the exercise.

Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba.

The PPRO gave a breakdown that 17 suspected political thugs were arrested, where two English pump action guns, nine locally fabricated guns and 20 live cartridges were recovered.

Nansel continued that 24 handsets of different brands, two unregistered vehicles, 15 pairs of desert boots, a bag containing belt and bullet proof jackets were equally recovered from the suspected political thugs.

He said: “On March 17, 2023 the eve of election, military operatives patrolling along Umaisha, Toto LGA intercepted a Toyota pickup vehicle and a Toyota Sienna bus loaded with persons suspected to be political thugs.

“A thorough search was conducted on them where two English pump action guns, nine locally fabricated guns, twenty live cartridges, twenty-four handsets of different brands, two unregistered vehicles, 15 pairs of desert boots, a bag containing belt, bullet proof jackets were recovered.”

A summary of other arrests and items recovered during the period under review, according to the PPRO, included “two armed robbers, two attempted culpable homicide, 13 firearms and 22 ammunition.

