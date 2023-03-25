Josh Maja:Ibrox on the Card?

His 13 goals so far this season is one of the reasons keeping Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 promotion hopes alive, but Nigeria international, Josh Maja may not be part of the Girondins team if they eventually gain promotion to the French elite division next season after all, as Glasgow Rangers are waiting in the wings to cash in on the Super Eagle

Josh Maja’s name has been linked to the Ibrox Stadium as a key target ahead of the summer window as Manager Michael Beale looks to bolster his Rangers frontline.

Amid interesting comments from Beale, who has a strong knowledge of young English-trained players, with the manager claiming he has a striker in his sights.

“I’d like to bring another No 9 into the building that is different to what we’ve got,” said Beale.

“My eyes are on that and I’ve got my target but he’s probably not available right now. He will be in the summer. I don’t want to give you names because everyone else might start liking him.

“I have my eye on a very specific name for the summer and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

Maja scored a late winner for Bordeaux as links to Rangers intensify this week with the Ibrox club stepping up their hunt for a new striker.

The Nigerian international forward, 24, netted his 13th goal of a productive campaign with an 81st minute winner against Ligue 2 rivals Nimes Olympique.

The result keeps Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 promotion hopes alive with the club 2nd in a tight division, seven points off leaders Le Havre but only one above Sochaux and two above Metz.

Maja has been central to the club’s promotion hopes this season but the Bordeaux striker could be set to leave the club at the end of the season with Rangers amongst those most prominently linked.

This comes with the striker out of contract come the end of the season following an up-and-down stint in France, where the forward moved from Sunderland in 2019.

Loan stints at Fulham and Stoke City have broken up his spell on the continent, but this is the most consistent Maja Bordeaux have seen with the player showing why Rangers were linked under Steven Gerrard.

Maja has been talking about his experience playing for Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 2 this season.

Despite being relegated from Ligue 1 last season, Bordeaux are on course for promotion this year, and Maja has played a key role in their success, with 13 goals and three assists in 26 games.

In an interview with 90 Football as per Girondins4ever, Maja spoke about the challenges of playing in Ligue 2, where every team they face gives “110%”.

As one of the biggest clubs in the league, Maja said that Bordeaux have a responsibility to be aggressive, to win games, and to dominate. He believes they have mostly achieved that this season, but acknowledges that the opposing teams will always give more against them than against the others.

Maja also talked about the physicality of the league, with defenders who are “bigger and stronger” than him. He said that his game is mostly based on intelligence and finding the right spaces, and that he has had to adapt to the demands of the league.

Despite the challenges, Maja is optimistic about Bordeaux’s chances of promotion this season. He said that the team has a long way to go to reach their objectives, but that they will give their all.

“With the team, that’s what we have done this season, I think… We have a long way to go to reach our objectives but we will give our all. I have the feeling that every team we face gives 110%. We are probably the biggest club in Ligue 2, so we have a responsibility to be aggressive, to win games and to dominate.

“What we have done most of the time this season. The opposing teams will always give more against us than against the others. So we have to be in the game every week. Physically, it resembles the championships where I played.

“Of course, the defenders are bigger and stronger than me, so my game is mostly based on intelligence, finding the right spaces. It is certainly a difficult championship. Anyone can beat anyone, we gotta stay focused.”

The Nigerian forward is the top scorer for the French club but has had opportunities hard to come by with the Super Eagles.

He was ecstatic after his 81st-minute goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Nîmes Olympique during the 28th day of Ligue 2.

The English striker spoke to beIN after the game and shared his thoughts on the match and their chances for promotion.

Maja expressed his delight at the result, stating that it was a significant win for the club and that they deserved the three points.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining their momentum and continuing their winning run after the international break.

“We must continue after the break,” Maja said. “It’s very good for the club; we won, we took the three points. We have to continue after the break. We are happy. For the rest, we have to continue in this good state of mind, in training, to hope to win even more.”

Bordeaux’s win sees them second in the standings, just seven points behind the leaders. Maja’s goal could be vital in their push for promotion, and his confident words after the match will undoubtedly give his teammates a boost ahead of their next game.

The striker now has 13 league goals this term and will hope to continue his form after the international break and help his team secure promotion to Ligue 1.

Despite his brilliance in France’s second tier, Maja was not included in Nigeria’s latest squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau yesterday.

The former Sunderland striker has only one cap for the Super Eagles.