Battle for Super-Six Intensifies as NPFL Resumes Second Stanza  

The second round matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, resumes this weekend after mid-season break.

Some of the clubs took advantage of break to bolster their team by injecting new players in suspected weak links in their team. While some teams reinforced to brighten their Super Six qualification chances, other did it to battle relegation.

Remo Stars officially unveiled former Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward Junior Lokosa just few days after the announcement of his arrival.

The management of the Sky Blue Boys announced the arrival of the former Esperance forward until the end of the season.

The coach of the club, Daniel Ogunmodede said after the first stanza of the league that they will bring reinforcement into the team attack.

Lokosa was unveiled on Thursday as the club intensifies its readiness for the second stanza of the league that will resume this weekend.

Lokosa who has won the league’s top scorer in the past is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team.

Meanwhile, Ogunmodede said he can’t wait for the resumption of the second round of the league.

Ogunmodede said: “I miss the dugout, the pressure, the banters, the criticism, the pain, the mixed feelings, the happiness. I can’t wait for the second stanza of the season to start.”

Interestingly, Shooting Stars assistant coach, Abimbola Lawal has promised an improved outing ahead of the resumption of the second stanza of the season.

Lawal stated that the quality of the new recruits has boosted the team and increased the level of competition.

“You should expect something good from us when the league resumes,” Lawal told an online news.

“With the addition of quality players we have in the team, definitely we are good to go.”

Shooting Stars currently occupy the seventh position on the log with nine points from nine matches.

The first three teams in each of the two groups will qualify for the Super Six-where the eventual would be declared winner of the 2022/23 NPFL.

Bendel Insurance top Group A, followed by Enyimba of Aba, while Akwa United are third. In Group B, Lobi Stars, Rivers United and Sunshine Stars are the front runners.

A number of Scintillating matches have been lined up for this weekend, Enyimba host league leaders, Bendel Insurance at the Aba International Stadium. At the Godswill Akpabio International, Uyo, the Oluyole Warriors will face Akwa United Stadium, Enugu Rangers welcome Bayelsa United.