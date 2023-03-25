2nd Edition of Reis Table Tennis Serves off May 24

The second edition of the Reis Table Tennis Tournament will serve off on May 24 through 27.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the tournament the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, Founder and convener of tourney, Olaseni Reis said the ultimate aim of the tournament is to build lives through sports.

The Lagos State University Mechanical Engineering graduate said participants would be competing in six categories, with the veterans presenting 64 players, while Eko Club presenting 32 players.

Unprecedent number of players are expected in this year’s edition as participants are expected nationwide.

“The veteran category is a way of giving back to those that have played the game in the past. We will adopt 10 stars that emerge from this year’s competition. Two talents would also be sent to the academy and would be placed on scholarship,” Reis said.

Highlighting the mission of the of the tournament, Abimbola Reis said their mission is to develop and promote healthy competition among young individuals while instilling positive values that will shape their future and make them assets to the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

“Our foundation is driven by the belief that sports can be a force for positive change in our society and that young people have the potential to be powerful agents of change,” Abimbola Reis expressed.

Abimbola noted that the foundation was committed to creating supportive and inclusive environment that encourages young players to develop their skills, build their confidence and become leaders in their communities.

Reis is however grateful to Eko Club for providing the facility for free and Aruna Qadri for providing free training.

The star prize winner of this year’s edition is 250 thousand Naira, while quarter finalists would also be paid handsomely for the four-day event.