WIEN Committed to Advancement of Women in the Energy Sector

Mary Nnah

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has pledged its commitment to work towards the advancement of women in the energy sector, while it looks forward to collaborating with the new administration of the just concluded 2023 General Elections to create a more equitable and inclusive energy sector.

While the group is also promising to prioritize the advancement of women in the energy sector, its president, Funmi Ogbue, during a press briefing held in Ikeja Lagos, yesterday, to announce its 2023 International Women’s Day Breakfast Session, asserted that this can be achieved through policies and initiatives that promote equal opportunities, gender diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Themed, “Programmes & Initiatives for Equitable Access for Women in the Nigerian Energy Industry”, the event is being organised in partnership with Women in Shell Network and Seplat Awesome Women’s Network.

Now in its third edition, WIEN’s first two breakfast sessions have successfully brought together women in the industry to discuss the challenges they face and share experiences. These sessions have provided valuable insights into the issues affecting women in the sector, and we are committed to addressing these challenges through our upcoming event.

“As we all know, the energy industry is critical to the growth and development of Nigeria, and women play an essential role in driving innovation, excellence, and progress in this field. However, despite their contributions, women still face significant barriers to entry and advancement in the energy sector.”

“That is why the WIEN 2023 International Women’s Day Breakfast Session is so timely and essential. This event brings together industry experts, policymakers, and advocates to share insights on the various programs and initiatives aimed at promoting equitable access for women in the Nigerian energy industry.”

“As we celebrate the progress, we have made in advancing the role of women in the energy sector, we are also aware of the challenges that lie ahead. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, women make up only 22% of the energy industry’s workforce in Nigeria, and only 12% occupy senior management roles. This highlights the need for concerted efforts to promote gender diversity in the sector, and we believe that the new administration has a critical role to play in this regard”, Ogbue said.

While noting that since our inception in 2020, WIEN has been committed to the promotion and advancement of women in the energy sector as it works tirelessly to empower women through various initiatives and programs, the group also urged the government to support training and mentoring programmes for women in the industry and to encourage public-private partnerships that promote gender diversity in the sector.