UTME Mock: 176,408 Candidates to Sit for Exams

*JAMB directs candidates to print out notification slips

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said no fewer than 176,408 candidates would sit for this year’s optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Mock-UTME).



The exam body said notification slips for candidates who had registered for the Mock-UTME scheduled for Thursday, 30th March, 2023, would be ready for printing from Thursday, 23rd March, 2023.

A statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday urged all candidates for the mock-UTME to visit JAMB website for their notification slips.



“Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., Click on 2023 Mock-UTME on the Menu button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number. This directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.



“The Notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification

“The Board also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination is sacrosanct. In addition, the Board restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.



“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others. They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification,” the statement read.