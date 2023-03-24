Student Raises the Alarm over Threat to Her Life





A student, Ogunrinde Titilayo Opeyemi, has raised the alarm and sent a Save-Our-Soul message to the security authorities in Nigeria over threats to her life by those she had altercation with while she was schooling in the north.

In a statement she issued concerning her safety, Opeyemi said her life was under a severe threat from some of her old school mates who are bent on killing her. In the message where she is pleading for protection against those who have declared her wanted owing to her religious beliefs, Miss Ogunrinde narrated how her predicament began.

According to her, her predicament began from when she was schooling in Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-ma, Katsina where she was held over her Christian faith.

Opeyemi, who is the third child and only female among the three children, said there was a WhatsApp group for the students where they interact on their school activities.

She explained that to her surprise some of her fellow students who are male and Muslim suddenly turned the platform to discussing bad things like killing and molesting people as well as imposing their religion on others.

According to her, she was in the frontline criticizing one of the students, not knowing that they belong to an unknown religious sect. She said she always told them it was better to make the group platform focus the academic purposes for which it was formed.

She said not comfortable with her position, the men started chastising her and threatening to deal with her for having the courage to mount opposition to their ideas and ideals.

She noted that the threat became sweious one day when she challenged them not to ever discuss anything short of the class work on the platform.

However, this did not go down with them, prompting them to take a decision to deal ruthlessly with her.

To ensure their threat became a reality and also fulfilling their evil agenda, she said the group of men came to her father’s house searching for her to be dealt with one evening.

She narrated that the first day they came, she wasn’t around, but their threat message was related to her by her siblings. Realising that her father had a church and that he is a pastor, they became more enraged, insisting they have to deal with her.

On a Sunday, they repeated their visit to her father’s church with a lot of people, armed themselves with dangerous weapons. On their arrival, she said they were asking for her, but she had escaped, and they ended destroying her father’s church as well as attacking her father, which eventually led to his death a few days after.

She said: “What really helped me on that day was that I was on menstrual period, I went out to look for what to keep me clean. Not up to 10 minutes after my exit, I was hearing gun shots and people were shouting, running helter-skelter.

“Initially I thought it was armed robbery attack but on my approach a near distance to the church facility, I realised it were those guys, calling and shouting my name to come out. They were shouting that they were out to kill me. There is nothing left for me except to hide for my dear life.”

She disclosed that she had to run to a far distance where she could not be sighted. “I have to run to a very far place in a missionary house. I presented some video to the mission house people, who decided to provide me with shelter.

“When the pressure and fear of further attacks started coming, I had to escape from Kwara to Lagos with the help of the people in the mission house. I was directed to another mission house which I cannot disclose publicly and I even learnt they came to look for me after I escaped to Lagos.”

She added that it was from the mission house in Lagos that she secured help that made her escape out of the country for her dear life, while her assailants were still searching for her.

“I decided to send words out to guarantee my life because I am too young to die and I believe I am not safe staying in the environment. As it is now, I don’t know where my mum and my two elder brothers are,” she added.