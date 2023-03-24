  • Friday, 24th March, 2023

OPay Appreciates Customers for their Unwavering Support, Patronage

Business | 8 hours ago

 Mary Nnah

Nigerian payment and financial service company OPay appreciate its customers, merchants, and partners for their strong patronage, especially over the last 3 months. We express our appreciation to our over 30 million registered app users, 500,000 agents, and 100,000 merchants who use OPay daily to make transactions and ultimately spread OPay’s mission of shared prosperity to all.

According to OPay-Nigeria’s President and CEO, Olu Akanmu, “ our OPay customers should continue to enjoy OPay’s reliable, fast, and safe transactions anywhere and anytime through OPay platforms. We are committed to providing inclusive financial services to all Nigerians that ensure no one has left behind no matter their social situation or geographic location”.

OPay Digital Services Limited is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and all deposits are insured by the National Deposits Insurance Corporation (NDIC). OPay is committed to providing relevant and impactful financial services that deepen financial inclusion and shared prosperity in Nigeria

