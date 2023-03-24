Nwobodo Appeals to Defeated Enugu Guber Candidates to Accept Outcome

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former governor of the old Anambra state, Jim Nwobodo has advised the governorship candidates who lost in the election in Enugu State to accept defeat and join hands with the governor-elect, Peter Mba to move the state forward.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the election on Friday, Nwobodo also advised the candidates against going to court because it will be a waste of time and resources.

“I know that some of the candidates are eager to rush to court, ” he said, adding, “But going to court is not the answer to the problems of Enugu State and they may not get anything out of it. It is not in their interest to spend so much on litigation, having spent much on the election itself”.

Nwobodo who admitted that the 2023 governorship election remains the most keenly contested polls in the history of Enugu State, said Mba’s victory at the polls was the people’s decision because they believe that he is better than other candidates in terms of experience and exposure.

“Mba must also do well to keep to his promises because the people have become wiser than they used to be,” he said.

“It is not enough for him to say he wants to do things in 180 days”.

Nwobodo noted that he spoke to some of the candidates prior to the elections on the need to step down but they refused to listen to him.

He commended the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the election.