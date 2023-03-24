  • Friday, 24th March, 2023

Nominations Open for 2023 IATA Diversity, Inclusion Awards

Business | 19 mins ago

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2023 IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

Nominations will be accepted from all individuals or organisations working in the aviation value chain and will close at 23:59 CET on 19 April 2023.

IATA said the annual awards program recognises excellence in diversity and inclusion in three categories: Inspirational Role Model Award, High Flyer Award and Diversity & Inclusion Team Award.

Inspirational Role Model Award recognises a woman holding a senior position within the air transport industry who has had a significant impact on the aviation agenda through her strong contribution to business delivery, as well as her ongoing support for the diversity and inclusion agenda. Nominees are welcome from across the aviation industry.

High Flyer Award recognises a woman aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favor of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry. Open to all women professionals in the aviation industry.

Diversity & Inclusion Team Award recognises an airline that has seen measurable positive change in diversity and inclusion as a result of the work it has been doing in this area. Open to all IATA member airlines.

According to IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, “Diversity & Inclusion are top priorities across the aviation industry—particularly as the industry competes for the next generation of talent to deliver the benefits of global connectivity. The IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards help accelerate progress by recognizing the leaders who are making a difference. By acknowledging the results that they have generated, we are aiming to inspire others to also take action to advance aviation’s gender balance. I encourage people to send in their nominations and look forward to shining the spotlight on the winners at our upcoming Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul.”

Each award winner will receive $25,000 (payable to the awardee or their nominated charity for diversity and inclusion activities) thanks to the generous sponsorship of Qatar Airways.

