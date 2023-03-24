  • Friday, 24th March, 2023

NBAWF Holds Third Annual Conference in Abuja

 Mary Nnah

As part of events marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), globally marked on March 8th, the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) is set to hold  its 3rd Annual Conference with the theme “Tech Her In Innovating for Gender Equity”

The event which is scheduled to hold in Abuja from Thursday, March 30th to Friday, March 31st, 2023 will feature speakers, panelists, and contributors who will provide insight into the conference topics and anchor the conference sessions. Participation in the conference is open only to registered participants.

Speaking during a press briefing on the forthcoming event, the Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum, Chinyere Okorocha  said the theme for the conference is timely adding, “The world today  is centred around the use of technology in everything.”

Okorocha noted further that the conference will afford women the opportunity to learn the new technologies that they can use to advance their lives and careers.

The NBA Women Forum which is an arm of the Nigerian Bar Association is a Forum of Female Lawyers committed to the well-being of women globally with a resolve to empower female lawyers for success and be the voice of the voiceless within Nigeria and beyond.

Scheduled hold at the A-Class VIP Lounge, Sapphire Hall, Plot 102 Kashim Ibrahim Way, Abuja FCT the conference will feature seasoned speakers drawn from across and beyond the shores of Nigeria, and from diverse sectors and walks of life, who will address issues aimed at the sustainable empowerment of the female lawyer.

