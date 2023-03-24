Heddydecor Highlights Expectations for 2023

Mary Nnah

Heddydecor, an event management company and one of the growing and impactful brands that ensure others around it grow and impact the world at large has highlighted its expectations for 2023 to include making Nigeria a better country, that would encourage young entrepreneurs to be better even as they invest more in the Nigeria economy. It intends also to encourage foreign investors to come into the country so that the manufacturing and production sector can function well.

Chief Executive Officer of Heddydecor, Adefila Titus Adebola explained that ‘It would have a positive impact on the nation’s economy, adding, “Also, we hope we would have a good leader who would take development a priority in the country thereby making all of the youth who have left the country come back to be a useful tool in the country’s development.”

As an emerging market with a population of over two hundred million people, Nigeria remains a center of attraction for different events. Events vary for different occasions and purposes in Nigeria, most big events require the services of professional event managers or organizers to deliver on the promise.

To achieve this, an event management company like Heddydecor is a company to beat.

The brand was selected among the top Nigeria event planners’ delegates to represent Nigeria and Africa at the Dubai Global excellence wedding award 2023 which took place in January 2023 and also awarded among the top fastest-growing 100 SMEs in Nigeria by BusinessDay newspaper.

Also, the brand was part of the top Nigeria planner who visited Ghana in 2022 to discuss how Ghana and Nigeria’s event sector could foster relationships and development among so many other awards he has received,

In 2019, the brand was nominated for the award of best event decorator of the year by the professional event planner’s association and also awarded as the event management brand of the year 2021 in the Entrepreneur Africa Awards a feat that put the brand on its toes to ensure that it continued to stay ahead.

According to Adebola the event management landscape in Nigeria is quite competitive, as there is always someone who can offer a lower price but deliver poorly.

“So, it’s always essential for our client and customers to understand that the price we offer gives the best output, but since we are known for quality and premium service delivery, the competition is not a major problem for us as we just ensure we get our clients satisfaction in all of our deliveries so this has helped us to stay ahead of our competitors.”

“Heddy Decorations and Event Planning Services are into everything, we mainly decorate and plan events for our clients. We handle seminars, weddings, funerals, birthdays, rentals of event properties, lighting, screens and 360booth, etc”, he noted.

Even though 2022 was described as a tough year for event business in Nigeria due to heightened inflation on goods and services, Adebola said, ‘Because of the vision of the brand this encouraged us to forge ahead and invest more into several businesses also expanding our scope into the media arm which led to an exponential growth for the company at large in both local and international market.”