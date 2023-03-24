FMAN Holds Brown Field Day to Promote Wheat Production

The Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) recently held its highly anticipated Brown Field Day, which brought together wheat farmers, research scientists, policymakers, development partners, and other stakeholders to interact and appraise new and improved technologies for adoption and to showcase the potential of wheat production in Nigeria.

The event took place in Azambu Village Mallam Madori Jigawa State and was organized in cooperation with Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), Africa Development Bank (AFDB), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), and Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI).

The aim of the event was to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss and share information on the latest developments in wheat farming, including innovative techniques, seed varieties, and market opportunities. During the FMAN event training was provided to wheat farmers and extension agents, to prepare them for pre- and post-harvest handling for good quality produce, and to assure them of the support of all stakeholders across the wheat value chain to achieve wheat self-sufficiency for National food security.

“Overall, the Brown Field Day was a great success as it recorded over 1,500 farmers in attendance alongside the leadership of FMAN ably represented by the Executive secretary Olalekan Saliu, the office of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa, The commissioner for Agriculture, Directors of Partner Milling Companies, Royal Fathers Seed Production partners, and well-wishers. It provided a valuable platform for relevant stakeholders to share information, network, and learn from each other. FMAN is committed to continuing to support the growth of the wheat industry in Nigeria and looks forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve this goal, FMAN said in a statement.