Firm Speaks on How to Meet Personal Banking Needs

A very crucial aspect of financial responsibility is the ability to manage your finances as well as achieve your financial goals. In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to lose track of your finances and fall into the trap of having poor financial habits, such as impulse spending habits, missing payment deadlines or not having savings. While we can all agree that money matters can be a hassle, especially in a struggling economy like ours, however the need for the right personal banking plan cannot be overemphasized.

Personal banking is a crucial aspect of being in control of your finances because it not only helps you to simplify your finances but also reach your financial goals with ease. Whether you are a student, a young professional, or an experienced business person, Personal banking can help you get back on track with your finances and much more, having a bank that understands your needs and provides the right personal banking plan for you is of great importance.

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a bank, but some of the most important factors are whether it offers the services you need and can afford, reliability and how easy it is to use its online banking platform. Thankfully, technology has made personal banking more convenient with the rise of digital banks but only a handful of these banks have been able to tailor their products to meet the needs of their customers.

Gomoney is a Nigerian digital bank that was built and created to solve the friction of personal banking as well as simplify transactions for individuals. The digital service provider has positioned itself as ‘’the bank users deserve’’, by building features that meet the basic financial needs of consumers from splitting bills, to automating payments ensuring that individuals are always in control of their money in order to achieve their financial goals faster.

How has gomoney resolved the friction of personal banking? The first and easiest is opening accounts. One underlying truth is that the average Nigerian has a tale of how tedious it was for them to get their bank accounts opened and running, the unending queue and numerous back and forths. The digital bank however has successfully erased this and made it less tedious as individuals can open and have their gomoney account running in 3 minutes. They have been able to make transactions simpler by enriching transactions for users through their bespoke features such as the split bill, tracking & reporting, goStash, sending & receiving money, and scheduling payments feature.

One thing that distinguishes gomoney from all the other digital banks is centralization by creating a solution that caters for all individual personal banking needs like saving, buying airtime, scheduling and making payments from just one app. This is not all gomoney, unlike other digital banks has the ability to operate as commercial banks do which puts them in a position to give individuals what they deserve financially.

According to Nnamdi Ehirim, Head of Strategy and Finance gomoney inc. in an interview with The morning digest, ‘’gomoney was created out of the need to simplify and erase the friction that comes with personal banking. Our aim was not only to create just any solution but a solution that addresses the pain points of people when it comes to banking by empowering them with products that help them make better financial decisions. ’’

In conclusion, whether you are new to the world of personal finance or have been managing your money for years, it is always a good idea to review your current financial situation by having the right personal banking plan that can help you save money, manage your finances and achieve your financial goals, and this is what the bank you deserve enables you to do.