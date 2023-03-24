EFCC Nabs Cleric, Twins, 25 Others for Alleged Fraud in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 28 persons suspected to be fraudsters popularly called ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The arrest, according to THISDAY checks, was effected at the Mandate Area in Ilorin following actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

Confirming the arrest yesterday to journalists in Ilorin, the Zonal Commander of EFCC, Mr. Michael Nzekwe, said: “Preliminary investigation revealed the identities of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, six students of various institutions, mining operator and a host of other specialised private individuals.”

He said those arrested were Toheeb Albarka, a cleric; Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye, twin brothers; Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede, who trade in dog respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

According to him, “Others include Olaleye Solomon, miner; Akinade Samuel, computer technician; Damilola Shagaya, real estate developer; Muhammed Awal, graphic designer; Adam Mubarak, anti-money laundering analyst; Ogundiran Nathaniel, tiler; Jamiu Ishola, printer; Dauda Tunde, plumber; Abdullahi Sikiru, Bet Naija agent; Kasali Afeez Adegoke, website developer; Jordan Adeyinka, wears/shoe dealer and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife, Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Adisa Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim.

“Items recovered from the suspects upon arrest included ten exotic cars, different brands of laptops, cell phones, printer among others.”

The EFCC boss, however, said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.