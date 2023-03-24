Dredi Targets April for New Song

Dredi, a promising Nigerian afro-fusion artist is ready to begin 2023 musically. The artist born Louis Favour recently disclosed that her song titled ‘Frenemies’ will be released in April. According to the artist, the song is a prayer for salvation from enemies in the guise of friends that express greed, hate, and envy.

“You know what they say. The saddest thing about betrayal is that it comes from your friends.”

Inspired by artists like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and the pop legend, Micheal Jackson, Dredi’s love for music was ignited at a young age such that she joined a church choir. Her unique style infuses smooth afrobeats and R&B into contemporary reggae.

Over the years, she has patiently nurtured her passion and has recorded success with some of her previous works. However, for 2023, the artist and her team are throwing all in the ring to give ardent fans a musical ecstasy.

“For this year, my team and I are currently working tirelessly to ensure we put out good quality music with great content and that you will see in all the materials we would be putting out before the end of the year,” said Dredi.

The 21-year-old artist who is currently based in Lagos plans to release an EP later this year.