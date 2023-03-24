Axxela Achieves Historic Safety Milestone of 7m Man-hours without LTI

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s fast-growing gas and power company, has announced the achievement of a landmark safety milestone of seven million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its business operations.

This laudable accomplishment was recorded earlier this week.

The LTI landmark indicates that Axxela has maintained its operational excellence without a productivity downtime that could have arisen from an injury to its employee or any of its contractors. This is the industry’s benchmark to evaluate adherence to environmental, safety, health and quality requirements in operations and is a critical Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for Axxela and its contractors.

Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, Bolaji Osunsanya, said the milestone Seven Million LTI-Free Man-Hours achievement over the past eleven years underscores the organisation’s strictest commitment to safety and global best practices across its operations.

“This milestone reflects our culture of holistically promoting health and safety best practices among our employees, contractors, and other cognate stakeholders. It aligns with our unwavering dedication to keeping our people and operations safe while upholding world-class safety guidelines, ”Bolaji added.

In his remarks, Head, EHSQ, John Okoro, said; “This milestone safety record is indicative of our relentless zero tolerance for non-compliance with regulatory and work-class safety requirements that is in place at Axxela, which has contributed immensely to maintaining a safe work environment.”

Axxela Limited has more than two decades of powering Africa with innovative energy solutions and has built and maintained a rigorous EHSQ management system and safety culture for monitoring, evaluating, and reporting performance.