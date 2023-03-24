At Series Mania Forum, African Screenwriters Make Bold Statements 

Four screenwriters from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana who participated in AuthenticA Series Lab recently pitched their new projects to a group international audience of broadcasters, video-on-demand platforms, and potential producers at the Series Mania Forum, a film industry market aimed specifically at TV series, in Lille, France.

The screenwriters Tony Ukpo (Nigeria), Angela Wamai (Kenya), Chantel Clark (South Africa) and Jessica Hagan (Ghana) were at the market after a rigorous six months of being mentored, coached, and supported in a South African film industry development initiative AuthenticA Series Lab. The Lab is presented by the Realness Institute in partnership with The Storyboard Collective, a Swiss philanthropic organisation, which aims to develop transformative and authentic stories, and the Series Mania Forum (France).



The dynamic cohort began their work within the Lab at the Coot Club, Stanford in the Western Cape, South Africa, with a 10-day in-person mentorship programme, followed by 2 ½ months of online mentorship in a programme designed by Realness Institute Executive Director, Elias Ribeiro with Story Expert, Selina Ukwuoma, and Creative Producer and Realness Institute co-founder, Mehret Mandefro.

The screenwriters proceeded to a two-month residency in Geneva, Switzerland, where they worked full-time on their pilot scripts and pitch decks which are now ready for market.

“After two years of running the Episodic Lab in partnership with Netflix (for SA, Nigeria, and Kenyan projects), we could not be prouder to have expanded our offering across all African countries through this AuthenticA Series lab,” he says. “ We learned so much from that experience and fine-tuned the programme so writers complete their six-month incubation with a pitch deck and a pilot script ready for the market. It was so exciting to see all four pitch their work, and we now wait for a response from the market,” said Ribeiro.

“StoryBoard is convinced of the power TV series have in shaping new cultural narratives, as well as bringing politically and geographically diverse people together,” added David Rimer, Founder of The Storyboard Collective. “We believe that broadening the funding sources for these talented scriptwriters will increase the chances of powerful and authentic TV series to be produced.”

Ukpo pitched his horror genre series, ‘Masquerade’, a story about 13-year-old Nigerian-American teenager, Aduni, who after losing her father, finds herself feeling trapped in the harsh, remote boarding school in Nigeria, a country still struggling to escape the shadow of its colonial history, where spurned local spiritual practice and folklore remain strong and very real. Her grief manifests in the form of a malevolent spirit, and she realises that not facing her grief can have monstrous consequences.

While Hagan’s project, ‘Coup’ is a thriller about power, elitism, and privilege, and what happens when power is placed in the hands of the unexpected, Wamai’s story ‘Enkop (Soil)’, focuses on a woman left devastated by the death of her husband, and the ensuing aftermath of his debt taken to purchase contested ranch land connected to political violence and Kenya’s colonial past.

Clark’s project titled ‘South African Crime Story’ beams on a supermarket crime scene with themes such as white fear and paranoia.