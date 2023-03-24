  • Friday, 24th March, 2023

Astra Pictures, The Bride Price is Coming to the Cinemas

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

Astra picture, A fast growing  movie production company , is set to release its movie The Bride Price. 

The movie which features a host of nollywood big names including Zubby Michael , Ebele Okaro, Nkem owoh, Olayode Juliana, Kems mama and others addresses the intricate issues of Bride Price in a typical African setting.

 It is set to hit the cinemas nationwide from the 5th of May 2023. 

The Producer, Miss Trinity Ugonabo, urges the public to look out for this date for a joyful ride in storytelling, noting that this Bride Price is the only authentic movie at the moment which addresses this issue of bride price.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.