Astra Pictures, The Bride Price is Coming to the Cinemas

Astra picture, A fast growing movie production company , is set to release its movie The Bride Price.

The movie which features a host of nollywood big names including Zubby Michael , Ebele Okaro, Nkem owoh, Olayode Juliana, Kems mama and others addresses the intricate issues of Bride Price in a typical African setting.

It is set to hit the cinemas nationwide from the 5th of May 2023.

The Producer, Miss Trinity Ugonabo, urges the public to look out for this date for a joyful ride in storytelling, noting that this Bride Price is the only authentic movie at the moment which addresses this issue of bride price.