Niger Gov-elect Vows to Relocate Madalla Market

Niger State Governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago, has stated that he will relocate the Madalla market presently on the Zuba-Kaduna road in the state.

Bago said the relocation would be his first assignment on assuming office because the market as presently situated is constituting danger to travelers and traders.

The governor-elect made the pledge when he received members of the correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) who paid him a congratulatory visit at the presidential lodge in the state capital.

Bago pleaded with the media to join him in the realisation of the project which he said would surely witness outcry from the traders and human rights groups.

He promised that his administration would operate an open-door policy, adding that: “I will welcome constructive criticism.

“Our doors will be opened to all; please keep us abreast of issues and happenings in the state. Do not be judgmental but also listen to us.”

He expressed gratitude to journalists for the “good coverage” given to him and other candidates before and during the elections, assuring them that he will continue to partner journalists for the overall development of the state.

According to him, “You are welcome to a new Niger State. I assure you that we will partner the Correspondents Chapel in the administration of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ, Alhaji Mustapha Bina, pledged the support of the media to the governor and his yet-to-be established government.