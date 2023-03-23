NCC Blames Fast Data Depletion on Global Explosion of New Technologies

Emma Okonji

Inundated with complaints about fast depletion of data after the daily, weekly and monthly subscription of data bundles from telecom service providers, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has traced such fast data depletion to the advancement and explosion of new technologies across the globe.

The NCC, which exonerated telecoms subscribers from being responsible for fast data depletion, blamed the situation on the advancement of new technologies that have high rates of data consumption due to its increased download speed and connectivity speed at very low latency.

Telecoms consumers have continually complained to the NCC about the high rate at which their data bundles are consumed, shortly after they subscribe to the available data plans offered by telecoms subscribers.

Some of the subscribers had complained that their monthly data subscription plan does not last for one month before it is exhausted and they are immediately cut off from having access to the internet, while some said within few hours of their daily and weekly data plans subscription, they would be automatically disconnected from the internet, not allowing them to enjoy full browsing of the internet.

Addressing a large audience at the 91st edition of the Telecoms Consumer Parliament (TCP), which held in Abuja, with the theme, “Data Depletion:

Discussions on Various Perspectives,” the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, in his opening remarks, said: “We are gathered to deliberate on the issue of data depletion, which has become one of the most prevalent complaints received from the telecom consumers in the wake of their recent migration to 4G/LTE technology.

According to Danbatta, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) all over the world have had to face challenges occasioned by emerging technologies. Particularly during the pandemic, employees and students alike were forced to operate from home during the lockdown, which stretched the existing infrastructure to its limits.

“This deliberation could therefore not have come at a more auspicious time, as Nigeria moves with the rest of the world towards 5G technology following the issuance of 3.5GHz spectrum licenses to MTN Nigeria Communications

Limited, MAFAB Communications Limited, and Airtel Networks Limited.,” Danbatta said.

Head, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, said: “As a nation, we have struggled with the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which necessitated an upsurge in the use of data-enabled devices for communication, whether for school, work or social interaction. Our Mobile Network Operators have also had to upgrade their infrastructure so as to accommodate the extra pressure brought on by streaming platforms necessary for consumers to work, school and socialise.”