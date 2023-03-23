Group, Rivers  Partner to Tackle Menace of Poisonous Table Water

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group, Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, said it is partnering with Rivers state government to end every activities of quackery in the production of table water across the state.

The water producers in Rivers revealed that they are making committed efforts to ensure the people in the state do not drink poison in the name of water.

The State Chairman of the group, Okochukwu Okocha, revealed this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, in his remarks while commemorating World International Water Day.

The group also identified activities of quackery, electricity and double taxation as the major challenges confronting them in their efforts in ensuring provision of portable water.

Okafor, however, called on government at all levels to make issues relating to water more importance and assured that the association will continue to ensure the production of portable water for a better health of the people.

The group chairman informed that the Association which has been on for about 23 years, is committed to sure there affordable, healthy water for the society, adding that they Ours have bridged the gap where government abilities and policies have not been able to reach.

He said: “We are partners with the government to make sure our people have healthy water. Our vision has always been to make it so possible that every single water we pick out there to drink must be portable, must be drinkable and healthy.

“For us to have a healthy water involves alot of cost. Here in Nigeria, we have done so much to ensure our people do not die of poisonous water. We train and re-train our people, we do constant check, we are in league with our regulatory bodies (NAFDAC and Ministry of Water Resources, others).”

Speaking on their challenges so far, Okafor said: “We have quacks and illegal producers out there, we have electricity water, we have double taxation, overlapping functions of government agencies and multipheral functions.

“We have done the much we can and continue to do to make sure our people are not poisoned. We have gone out of our way to help the government in rooting out those that find themselves doing the wrong thing. We will continue to do the best to give our people a healthy water”, he added.