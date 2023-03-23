EFCC: Group Draws Buhari’s Attention To Delay In NNPC EVP’s, Adokiye Probe

A group, National Coalition For Security And Anti-Terrorism (NACOFSA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give critical attention to the ongoing probe of the Executive Vice President of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Adokiye Tombomieye over allegations of economic sabotage and sponsorship of crude oil bunkering and theft in the Niger Delta region.

The group in a statement also stressed the need for the accused, Adokiye, to be placed on the national security watch list.

According to the group, “The allegations of economic sabotage and sponsorship of crude oil bunkering and theft against the Vice President (Upstream) Of The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, left us with a shock like every other Nigerian, when it hit the stable of public opinion on March 8, 2023 in a Sahara Reporters publication”.

“More worrisome is the fact that no deliberate answers and explanation have been offered by the accused, rather different groups and organizations have offered themselves as willing tools to play to the gallery of attacks on the petitioners and unnecessary solidarity with the accused, Adokiye.”

“Worthy of attention too, is the fact that the petition against Adokiye, dated January 28, 2022 and officially endorsed by the commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, since February, 28, 2022 for investigation has not been treated, making room for suspicions.”

The group led by its National Convener, Comrade Peter Katuka, National Organizing Secretary, Mr Ikenye Chukwuka and others including Comrade Isaiah Uba Makoshi and Mr Aondo Ali as co-conveners in Abuja, stressed their concerns since the issue at hand borders on the security and economic survival of Nigeria as a country.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which has carved its niche as an anti-corruption colossus, in this country to be arm twisted from carrying out its responsibilities, by elements who are riding on the instrumentality of government in one way or the other.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. We cannot turn a blind eye to allegations of this magnitude. Without much ado, we are determined more than ever before, and we are using this opportunity to call on the federal government, and the leadership of the Department of State Service (DSS) to prevail on the EFCC to see to the conclusive end of the investigation.

“We also want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to make a bold statement on the issue on ground as Nigerians and the international community are watching and taking notes as the development unveils further. ” The statement read.