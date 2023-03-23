An Appeal for Peace 

Uzoma Mba reports that Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi, has urged Nigerians to embrace hope, peace and unity while shunning violence

Sequel to happenings after the elections, UK based technology entrepreneur and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi has urged Nigerians to embrace hope, unity and shun violence.

Mmobuosi spoke in a short letter to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

The young founder of Africa’s top Agri-Fintech company and Tingo International Holdings Incorporated who is currently spearheading the construction of a multi-million dollar food processing factory in Delta State, Nigeria noted that in the face of escalating tension, violence, and division, it is more important than ever that we come together and embrace hope, unity, and leadership.

His words: “Fellow Nigerians, as our nation emerges from the recent elections, we find ourselves at a crossroads. In the face of escalating tension, violence, and division, it is more important than ever that we come together and embrace hope, unity, and leadership.

“First and foremost, I extend my sincere congratulations to our President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory. I also recognise and appreciate the efforts of all other contestants, who have played a crucial role in the democratic process. Their dedication to our nation is commendable.

“Now is the time for us to move forward, and to ensure that the tribalism, ethnic slurs, and violence that have marred the post-election period do not define us. We must rise above these challenges and unite, focusing on our shared values, aspirations, and the love we have for our great country.

“During these trying times, it is our resilience and unwavering belief in a better tomorrow that will guide us. We must stand behind strong and visionary leaders who will inspire and challenge us to be the best versions of ourselves.

“As we work towards progress, let us prioritise the empowerment of our youth and women. By investing in their education and nurturing their talents, we can create a brighter future for all Nigerians. Together, we must address the critical challenges facing our nation, such as climate change, food security, and social upliftment.

“On a personal note, as I move forward in my journey to acquire Sheffield United Football Club in England, I am reminded of the immense potential that resides within each and every Nigerian.

“This venture is not only about me but also a testament to what we, as Nigerians, can achieve when we dare to dream and work hard towards our goals. I hope this journey serves as an inspiration and a reminder to my fellow Nigerians that no dream is too big, and no aspiration is beyond our reach.

“In this moment of shared purpose, I call upon each and every Nigerian to come together, set aside our differences, and work collectively to create the Nigeria we all dream of. Let us focus on our shared values, our common goals, and our boundless potential as a nation.

“Together, we can pave the way towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can prosper, and our nation stands as a shining example of hope, unity, and leadership in the global community.

“May God continue to bless and guide our beloved Nigeria, and may He strengthen our resolve to work together in pursuit of a better future for all. In hope and unity.”