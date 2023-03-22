Prioritise Welfare of Katsina Women Adversely Affected by Insecurity, ADC Chieftain Urges Radda

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State governor-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has been admonished to prioritise the welfare of women and youths affected by insecurity and economic hardship in the state.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, gave the advice at a news conference she christened: ‘Only God Gives Power’, held in Katsina, the Katsina state capital yesterday.

Hauwa is the only female candidate in Katsina State that vied for State House of Assembly seat for Katsina Local Government on the ADC platform but she lost the election to Ali Al-baba of the APC.

Although the ADC stalwart conceded defeat during the media chat, she urged the governor-elect to focus more on ameliorating the plight of women and youths whom she said were adversely affected by insecurity and economic asperity.

She said: “I implore the incoming administration of Dr. Dikko Umar Radda to focus more on the welfare of women and the teaming population of youths in the state who have been adversely affected by insecurity and economic hardship.”

Despite losing the election, the ADC chieftain said she would not relent in her quest and determination to improve the standard of living for women, youths and other vulnerable people in the state.

She added: “Although I lost my election for the state House of Assembly seat despite working tremendously hard with my team across the 12 wards of Katsina local government, I have accepted the outcome of the election and I call on the fellow contestants in the state to do so in the overall interest of our dear state.

“I appreciate the commitment, dedication and contribution of all ADC members in Katsina local government, my campaign team, and my teaming supporters as well as the media for the journey so far.”

She therefore, advocated the need for all losers in the March 18 elections to adhere strictly to the teaching of their faith and pray for the prosperity of the incoming APC administration in order to make Katsina state great.