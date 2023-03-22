Players, Bullet Energy Give Thumbs up to Abuja Tournament

*Hot Coal burn out FCT Hardrockers to win tournament

In spite of the rescheduled gubernatorial and state assembly elections falling within the period of the Bullet Energy Drink Basketball Tournament in Abuja, teams and basketball fans still had fun during the basketball fiesta which started from the National Stadium and ended at Zone 6 of the federal capital city.

Sam Oguche whose Foundation organised the tournament was full of joy for the manner the event ended. Speaking in Abuja, Oguche said in Abuja on Tuesday that “We sat down and reviewed the schedule and the elections across the country and agreed that we just had to go with the competition and it was one of the best decisions taken in recent times.

“A change in date would have affected our other major events throughout the year. We are really excited to have finished up even though we were forced to play an additional day. The idea of running these programmes is to give the players opportunities to grow in the game for the teams to watch their players in actual match situations.

“The state associations and the NBBF cannot give the teams enough competition and so the former players help out and we are so grateful that Bullet Energy drink has identified with the players and basketball in Nigeria for close to 10 years now,” concludes Oguche.

In the competition that ended late on Sunday in Zone 6 of the Federal Capital Territory, Hot Coal defeated FCT Hardrockers 65-60 to lift the trophy and the cash prize at stake.

The Hot Coal players who were hardly given chance to excel by analysts burnt out all opponents in the weeklong event. The players celebrated through the night on receiving the trophy and attached prize money.

The next stop for the Bullet Energy Basketball tournament will be Asaba. A new date will be announced in due time by the Sam Oguche Foundation and Bullet Energy Drink.