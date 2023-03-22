How to Stay Focused on Your Mission

By Ajayi, Anne Olubukola

As children of God, we have one primary assignment, which is to preach the gospel of Christ to every creation; Mark 16 vs 15. We are the apple of God’s eye and, in extension, Satan’s enemy. So Satan always tries his possible best to turn us away from God our father. For this not to become a reality, we have to stay focused. To be focused is to not get distracted. It is to keep your eyes on the goal and try your possible best to achieve that goal. It is to be determined to follow through the processes that your set goal requires. It is to give your time, energy and attention to that goal you have set.

You can only stay focused when you consider your set goal important. Take, for example, the level of importance you give to a person determines how well you relate with that well and how much respect you will show that fellow. That also goes for your goal; as children of God, Jesus encourages us to keep our focus on the kingdom of God and the things of the Kingdom and all will be provided for us. With the condition that we keep our focus on him. Matt 6:33.

Focus has to be mastered. So you have to give all your time to your assignment. When you spend the required time and energy needed for your goal, you will see progress and results. To get things done, you can’t afford to be lazy. A lazy man should not eat; 2 Thessalonians 3 vs 10. A period of time should be allocated and followed through to the end if you want the result you that you seek.

Focusing on the word of God daily is necessary to achieve your set goals. The word of God is our constitution, it is our daily bread, and we are to meditate in it day and night if we want to grow spiritually and otherwise; Joshua 1:8. Everything we need to survive the day-to-day struggles that we face on earth has been provided to us if only we can study the word of God. Listening to sermons and power filled messages from great men of God would go a long way into completing your assignment.

As Christians, we should be careful of frenemies whose ultimate goal and desire is to distract us from our goal in life. They are only in your life to break your focus from your God given assignment so that you would forget your reward which is in heaven and to turn your focus to earthly things that are just vanity. Rather, we should embrace friends that help us to keep our focus on our assignment and also on the instructions God has given you.

Remember to keep your head up high and remain steadfast in pursuing your goal. Stay clear of friends who do not share the same goal with you, and pursue relationships that will increase the focus on your assignment. Take time to read the word of God and meditate on it, sing praises to God and control what you listen to both music and teachings; this would go a long way into the completing of your assignment.