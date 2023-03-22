Eze Samuel: Championing Tech Innovation in Nigeria



Mary Nnah



Technology is fast becoming a deeply integrated, strategic aspect of our day-to-day operations. The secret to high-performing societies today is that they have a deep understanding of how important technological advancement is in enabling its success as a whole.



Although very few people are worthy to be called godfathers in their field of profession, it is worthwhile to mention Eze Samuel, the founder of Criset Multiconcept Services, as one about IT and digital solutions.



He is and has always made the development of tech power and solutions in Nigeria, a priority.



The indigene of Udi Local Government IN Enugu State started in 2018 when he founded Criset Multiconcept Services to offer IT consultation to tech companies across the world. It is important to let you know that his background formed him. Born by a business soldier, he got his business acumen growing up.



“I come from an average family in which our everyday need was met. My dad before he passed in 2021 made sure all his children got a good education.

Throughout my HND days, I always refused to take funds from him because I was already making a good amount of money from my business. I think my dad formed my business mentality because even though he was a soldier, he was involved in some sort of business. This ranged from agriculture to real estate. He successfully ran a poultry farm and was building houses which he put out for rentals. It’s safe to say that he fueled my passion for real estate”, he said.

Having built over 50 software applications and managed an even more significant number, Criset Multiconcept is one of the IT organisations that leverages smart technology to provide a one-stop tech consulting solution to various industries and sectors, especially blockchain technology.



Speaking on his success story, he takes us down a few noteworthy ventures the company had worked on and leveraged to grow.



“We founded a blockchain wallet called Criset wallet. With this, its users can send, trade and receive funds with ease via the transparency of blockchain technology. In 2020, we launched an application named E-laundry to help make doing laundry easy for average Nigerians. This would enable them to go about their work and businesses without worrying about what to wear. In the same year, we also started Flex stores & eateries Nigeria Limited which deals with restaurant setup and accessories.



Riding on that, by December of 2020, we had launched the eatery ‘Flex in Abuja and also launched the bakery in February 2021.”



“We also launched a marketing agency called Guerillaway LLC registered in the United States where we offer guerilla marketing services to organizations seeking to market their product across the globe, since then till date we have provided our service to over 60 businesses in Europe, Asia and Africa”, he noted further.

Samuel has been recognised on several occasions for his contribution to the advancement of digital solutions. One of which he received an award from CBN for being the person with the highest p2p e-naira transactions in Nigeria. For someone that has always been technology-driven, he finds creative ways to use technology to make life easier and all his ventures show the same.



“In 2022, we founded LuxuryPrime Real Estate, which is a company that focuses on providing affordable smart homes to Nigerians. We are building one of the first technology estates in Nigerian and to date, we now have a presence in Abuja, Lagos and Kigali Rwanda, to be in at least 10 Nigerian states by the end of 2024 and also five African countries”, he noted.