Education and Water Resources Ministries Partner for WASH

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In commemorating the 2023 Common Wealth Day, the Ministries of Education and Water Resources have partnered to protect young people against future pandemics, particularly in the improvement of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

This was as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, performed his last and seventh Commonwealth Day commemoration with the theme ‘Forging a sustainable peaceful and common future’.​

Adamu said promoting quality education, digitised learning, human rights, and democratic governance must be enshrined among children and young people.

The minister said this year’s theme is a reawakening call that promoting unity, love, peace, and prosperity is the foundation of development and the comity of Commonwealth nations in particular.

“Health is wealth. The Commonwealth ministers of education are committed to strengthen the health system for the protection if young people to be more resilient against future pandemics. It is worthy of note that the ministry is collaborating with the ministry if water resources to improve hygiene and sanitation facilities and services in federal educational institutions,” he explained.

The minister noted that peace in any space of human aggregation or nation translates to progress,​ wealth and tranquillity, which will enhance positive outcomes in trade, investment, human rights, democratic governance, quality education, digitised learning, among other things.

In his remark, the Director of Education Support Services, Dr L.I. Giginna, said the ministry focuses on forging a common future devoid of tribalism, violence, incessant attacks on students and teachers and destruction of education infrastructure.​

He said with Nigeria’s strength in having the largest population of youth in the world, with about 70 per cent of the population under 30 and 42 per cent under the age of 15, the education sector will continue to partner with developmental partners and will exploit all available aids for the promotion of health and wellbeing for young people nationwide.

