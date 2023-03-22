C’River Governor-elect Promises Inclusive Govt

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Governor-elect of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, has promised to run an all-inclusive government in the state.

Otu, who stated this in his acceptance speech last Monday night, said his victory is for all parties and citizens of the state.

According to him, “Fellow Cross Riverians, the victory we celebrate today is not a winner-takes-all. It is not the victory of one political interest over another or the victory of one cultural zone over others, but the victory of our brotherhood over the dark forces that seek to polarise us into camps. It is the victory of our humanity over poisonous rhetoric.

“Once again, we have demonstrated that the ties that bind us are stronger than the artificial gulfs they tried to create between us for selfish purposes.

“This mandate is the people’s mandate. It is a reaffirmation that as a people, we have a keen sense of justice. And when the chips are down, we sacrifice our differences to reaffirm our sense of justice. I am touched by this act of greatness, and I will not let you down. I will work night and day to justify the confidence you have reposed in me.”

Continuing Otu, popularly referred to as ‘Sweet Prince’, said: “there are no winners or losers, and no victor, no vanquished. What we have is the victory of democracy. So, I reach out a hand of fellowship to my brothers who ran for this position against me from other political parties. I urge you all to join hands with me to build a new Cross River State. This state belongs to only one party; and that is the people of Cross River State. We share the same obligation to work for its welfare and progress.

“My team and I will settle down quickly to build bridges and mend broken fences to ensure that the bitterness that erupted during the campaigns are washed away by our collective tears of victory.”

“We shall roll-up our sleeves to ensure that everyone is given a sense of belonging in the coming dispensation and that together we shall force down the rainfall of greatness on our beloved state.”