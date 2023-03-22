Ashiru: Kaduna Guber Poll Result Not Reflecting Wishes of Majority

•PDP rejects outcomes

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has said the results of the governorship election did not reflect the wishes of majority of voters.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, he said he would ex-ray the entire electoral process, including the announced results, before the next line of action by him and the party.

The statement signed by the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Campaign Directorate, Reuben Buhari, expressed gratitude to residents of the state for the massive support to the PDP during the elections, adding that Ashiru was humbled by the dedication, commitment and confidence shown in him.

“People who believed in the vision my party and I stood for, showed exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to our project. Despite challenges that included fuel and cash scarcity, insecurity and threat, people still braved the odds to go and vote.

“And while the announcement of the results went through several postponements, they patiently and peacefully waited. I remain grateful for such commendable passion and support, especially the insight and guidance provided to me,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, leadership of the PDP in Kaduna State has rejected the result of the governorship election won by Senator Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, Chairman of the party, Hassan Hyet, said the declaration of Sani by INEC as the winner of the election was a “day light robbery.”

Hyet alleged that INEC was complicit in denying the people of Kaduna state what they actually voted for, and was inconsistent in declaring results.

He said the PDP has “commenced actions necessary in accordance with the law with a view to arrest the glaring broad day robbery against the people of Kaduna State by APC government and its collaborators.”