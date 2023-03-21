Schneider Electric Unveils Cost-Saving Energy Solutions

Ugo Aliogo

Schneider Electric, has unveiled cost saving energy solution for Nigeria industries, while calling on industries to channel their attention on current building management systems for optimum operation.

Speaking to journalists recently in an interview, the Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, Tunde Olumuyiwa, stated that as the Nigerian landscape has witnessed a surge of energy cost in the past years, the need to manage energy usage and minimize costs has become paramount, therefore increasing the demand for value adding energy solutions.

He revealed the importance of using facility management solutions both with respect to cost effectiveness and sustainability goals.

He further explained the challenge of energy costs can be solved with the EcoStruxure solutions and the benefits, noting that the EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption while maximizing performance management in buildings and industries power systems.