PDP’s Dauda Lawal Defeats Gov Matawale, Wins Zamfara Guber Poll 

Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Gusau, declared Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  winner of the 2023 Governorship election.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, said Lawal  polled 377,726 valid votes from the 14 local government areas.

Shehu said Lawal defeated Gov. Bello Matawalle of the APC and the incumbent Governor of Zamfara who scored 311,976 valid votes.

“I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.

“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected,” Shehu declared. (NAN)

