Outcome of Ondo Assembly Election Affirms Unshaken Confidence in my Administration, Says Akeredolu

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the outcome of the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly election in the state as an eloquent testimony to the degree of acceptance of his administration by the people of the State.

The party won 22 out of the 26 State constituencies. It also won all the three Senatorial seats in the state, cleared eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats.

The governor, who said the impressive performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was an unequivocal affirmation of unshaken confidence reposed in his administration, pointed that Ondo APC under him recorded the highest percentage of votes cast (67 per cent) for the APC and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, nationwide.

Akeredolu in a statement made available to Journalists through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde ,also congratulated the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the House of Assembly election while saluting voters for voting for the candidates of their choice without rancor and violence.

“I congratulate our party, the APC, for a wonderful outing. Much as we savour this enthralling moment, the real victory belongs to the people and those who sacrificed their time and energy for the successful conduct of the election.

“Let me especially appreciate our people for listening to our voice and electing 22 out of the 26 candidates of our party, APC. We shall not relent on our mission to develop the state and deliver dividends of good governance. It is our belief that the welfare of the people should be the only justification for the existence of government.”

Governor Akeredolu while disclosing that the conduct of the people across political parties and interest groups has further shown that the sunshine state is occupied by sophisticated and responsible citizens, noted that the outcome of the election is a challenge for rededication to service in the interest of the people. He assured his unwavering commitment to the service of the state and its people.

Governor Akeredolu also congratulated candidates of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who emerged victorious at the House of Assembly election. He noted that the People’s participation in the poll has further deepened democratic values. The Governor said electing lawmakers at the state level is crucial to the sustenance of good governance.

Mr. Governor urged the 26 members -elect to allow the interest of the state and the people be their guiding principles, saying, “Politics is merely a vehicle for service. Our service must now reflect the interest of the people devoid of political sentiments.”

The Governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other stakeholders who contributed in no small measure, to the successful conduct of the election.