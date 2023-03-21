Ogun NNPP Guber Candidate Congratulates Kano Gov-elect, Abba

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated his Kano State counterpart, Yusuf Kabir Abba, who emerged the governor-elect, in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Oguntoyinbo, in a congratulatory letter made available on Tuesday, described the victory as well deserved, noting that the people of Kano State have demonstrated their trust and confidence in the governor-elect.

Abba emerged victorious in the keenly contested election polling 1,019,602 votes to defeat Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 890,705 votes.

While congratulating the governor-elect, Oguntoyinbo declared that the victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics, particularly the masses, maintaining that Abba’s feat was a manifestation of his popularity among his people and thus the right person to take the mantle of leadership in the state.

He then prayed to Almighty God to give him the wisdom and grace to direct the affairs of Kano State.

According to him, “I wholly congratulate you for this feat, which has shown your level of popularity and acceptability with the people of Kano.

“I want to also congratulate all the party leaders and executives in the state starting from the party chairman and secretary, and all other party executives. I want to also commend the courage of the party members and the masses who stand with good governance by voting en masse for Abba as the next governor of Kano state.

“This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hard work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by Abba and his team players.

“You concentrated on issues that mattered most to Kano people and they responded in kind, bestowing on him and the NNPP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions, which also confirms the famous dictum that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

“It is also a testament to the value that you have brought on the former positions you have occupied.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God would lead you to deliver value to the people who have shown implicit confidence in you.”