IN APPRECIATION OF SHUAIB AUDU

It is no longer news that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the 2023 Presidential election. This victory is spectacular in many respects because it is one of the closest, peaceful and transparent Presidential elections in the electoral history of Nigeria.

This hard fought victory wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of many stakeholders, grassroots supporters, party leaders, and members. The role they played to make this victory possible cannot be over emphasized. One of the silent contributors to the Presidential success of Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket is undeniably Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu, the scion of the Prince Abubakar Audu’s political dynasty. The young Shuaib saw the Presidential quest of one of his late father’s political friends as an opportunity to invest in the leadership recruitment process of the country. He sees this opportunity as one he has to seize with his two hands not because of what he would get for himself but in supporting a candidate he feels represents the renewed hope he has clamoured for and an opportunity to support a candidate that he feels has all what it takes to entrench in the country a new type of political dispensation where the people matter.

With the final victory of Bola Tinubu in the Presidential election, it is therefore correct for those who have noticed the role and contributions of this young man aspiring for the guber seat of Kogi State to beat their chest and applaud one of their very own. Shuaib Audu blazed the trail in mobilising his people and in supporting the candidature of Bola Tinubu with funds channelled toward making his campaign effectively executed. Shuaib, an executive director with STANBIC IBTC, is a young man that realizes so early that many achievers like Tinubu also suffer some privations. Shuaib Abubakar Audu appointed into the Finance Committee of the APC, PCC, donated N30 million to the crowd funding App and was among the first to donate buses to the campaign even before the primaries valued at over N10million. He among other things also donated relief materials to flood victims on behalf of Bola Tinubu valued at over N20million.

We can say with all sense of responsibility that Shuaib has spent in excess of N150million supporting the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential project to the glory of God. He did all this and more because he was so passionate about Asiwaju becoming the President. Shuaib has over the years learnt a lesson from his father that in politics one should put his hands where his mouth is and this has made him carved a niche for himself as one of the very few politicians who voluntarily supports causes that are greater than them. The Presidential project of the Asiwaju, to him, is worth propagating because of his transformative achievements over the years. Thanks for the support, Shuaib Abubakar Audu.

Jamila Musa,

Abuja