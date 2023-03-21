IMC Praises Rivers Utd’s Confederation Cup Performance

The Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Davidson Owumi, has congratulated the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) cup holders, Rivers United for reaching the quarter finals stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-2 draw at home to Diables Noir of Congo Brazzaville.

Owumi said the performance of the nation’s representatives in Group B of the CAF Club competition has so far shown that they have the capacity as a team in both personnel and organisation to win the competition.

Rivers United on Sunday secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup on MatchDay 5 of the group fixtures at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Rivers United have represented the league very well and they have so far shown that the team can go all the way and possibly win the competition which Nigeria hasn’t won in many years”, remarked Owumi.

He commended the club Management and sponsors, saying, “the results could not have been possible without adequate motivation of the playing personnel by the Management. It is also a product of the work of the Technical Crew that assembled the squad and the players themselves.

“We congratulate everyone who has played a role, including the owners of the host stadium in Uyo that has provided them a home away from home”.

ASEC Mimosas stunned Motema Pembe 2-1 to join Rivers United at the top to take the battle for group leadership to April 2when they host Rivers United on the final match day.