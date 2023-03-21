  • Tuesday, 21st March, 2023

Guber Polls: NNPP Congratulates Abba Kabir, Kano Residents

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday congratulated the party’s Kano State Governorship Candidate, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for his resounding victory in the March 18, 2023 poll.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, the party said that it was a well- deserved victory for a new Nigeria which it represents.

The NNPP while congratulating the good people of Kano State, who overwhelmingly voted for a new Nigeria, “ensured that their votes were counted and count in the overall result and that it is democracy in action.”

The party further said, “The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria”

The party further congratulated all National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly candidates elected on the NNPP platform across the country, adding that it was victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance.

“The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.”

NNPP however congratulated the party’s National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Senator (Engr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing him as a man of indefatigable endeavour with enormous political sagacity and savvy for his leadership acumen and direction that led to the victory of party candidates across the nation.

The party also commended the Founder and Spiritual Leader/BOT Chairman,  Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Working Committee (NWC)  party for winning these elections.

“NNPP will justify the confidence citizens reposed in it by providing visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance”

