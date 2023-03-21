BetKing Announces New Partnership with Ikorodu City FC

Leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has signed a partnership agreement with Ikorodu City FC in a bid to encourage sports development at the grassroots level.

The announcement was made recently at a press briefing hosted by BetKing at its Headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos.

This partnership, according to the sports betting company, is an effort to reaffirm BetKing’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of local sports in communities within Nigeria. Ultimately, the partnership will support the football club’s plans to become the leading team and compete with their peers nationally. It will also provide capacity building for the players and an opportunity for them to reach their full potential, thereby contributing to the advancement of grassroots sports in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director of KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, “At BetKing, we are committed to sports development and driving the growth of grassroots football here in Nigeria. Our commitment is expressed in this partnership with Ikorodu City FC. We are very happy to be backing a team that wins, which is one of our ethos as a company- we are winners and kings and hope that Ikorodu City FC will also become kings.

He stressed that, “With this partnership, we will work closely together to build future stars and create opportunities to grow and make a difference. By extension, the company will continue to invest in local sports development, youth empowerment, health, education, and other initiatives that improve the socio-economic well-being of individuals and communities,” he concluded.

Also speaking on the partnership, Vice President, Ikorodu City FC, Adeyemi Doherty said: “I want to sincerely thank BetKing for partnering us. What BetKing has done is laudable, and we hope other organisations take a cue from them. This partnership will not only contribute to sports talent development but open doors for national exposure. As you invest and build confidence in us, we will be as transparent and honest as possible. We are pleased with this partnership and look forward to its continuity.”

Since BetKing’s entry into the Nigerian market in 2018, the company has made significant contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria through several initiatives spanning youth and women empowerment, sports, health, and education.