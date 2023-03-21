APPSN Urge Members to Upgrade Equipment for Improved Productivity

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State Branch, has called on its members to upgrade their equipment and skills to enable them practise effectively in a fast-changing professional environment.

The Chairman of APPSN, Mr Ibikunle Adaranijo, made the call at its 2023 Annual General Meeting and Luncheon, held in Lagos, recently. He was re-elected as the chairman at the AGM.

Adaranijo said in 2019, the Lagos State Government remapped the whole of the state, which was the reason for the call on their members to upgrade equipment through an installmental purchase plan with some firms.

He said all old Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) issued in the state before the period were affected, hence the need for the experts to purchase new equipment for precision in charting.

The chairman said APPSN was partnering with some firms to help its members acquire good survey equipment to catch up with new trends.

“Without that instrument, there will be serious problems upon problems in Lagos State,” he said.

According to him, surveying is the bedrock of all development, but errors of the past resulted in cases of building collapse, which the association, the state government and other stakeholders were working to resolve.

Adaranijo said the theme ‘Re-Engineering Professionalism in Private Practice Sector Towards Service Delivery’ was apt toward addressing challenges for growth of Nigeria.

He said the association was taming quackery and recently apprehended a quack who was impersonating experts by using fake Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) numbers to execute shoddy jobs.

The chairman said that the projects executed by the accused person failed, which led to complaints, leading to investigation and arrest of the quack.

He also called for use of the APPSN application to check the list of certified surveyors online.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Tope Ojo, said surveyors must migrate from analogue methods and use technology to upgrade business models to advance the practice and Nigeria.

He stated that better technology could help people chart land from whatever distance and address several societal problems.

The difference between an amateur and a professional was discussed in a paper ‘Re-engineering Professionalism in the Private Practice Sector towards Service Delivery’, delivered by Ojo, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers. He listed requirements for professionalism to include training, certification, experience, integrity/character, among others.

According to Ojo, “A professional is someone who derives their income from specific knowledge or experience. A professional is an individual that provides expert level service to a given organization Training Certification Experience Integrity/Character Achievement Reputation Rewards and business attributes There’s a serious mindset difference as well between being an amateur and being a professional, and the way you approach the work assigns you to a certainskilllevel.An amateur practices until they get it right, a professional practices until they can’t get it wrong. Readthatagainand let it sink in. A professional is clear in thinking and focused on the job,while an amateur is confused and distracted from job Amateurs build a skill. Professionals build a portfolio. Amateurs want to be noticed. Pros want to be remembered.”

He also listed qualities that make professionals stand out to include soft skills, networking, negotiation, emotional intelligence, leadership skills, marketing, business model and business strategy.

“A business model describes how an organisation creates, delivers, and captures value, in economic, social, cultural or other contexts.

“The process of business model construction and modification is also called business model innovation and forms a part of business strategy,” he said.

An Architect, Mr Fola Jibowu, who represented the Special Guest of Honour, Mr Kayode Anibaba, called for government regulation mandating the public to patronise surveyors and other professionals before embarking on projects.

This, he said, would curb the problem of ignorance, noting that a lot of people were not aware of physical development rules.

“Government legislation has to make the citizenry more aware to make them know that they must contract or consult professionals before they do anything from purchasing of the land to designing, to construction,” he said.

Mr Kolade Kasim, Chairman, Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), stressed the need to be meticulous in checking activities on site to curb infractions which may not be noticed.