Afe Babalola Tasks Newly Elected NASS Members to Prioritise Ekiti’s Development

Afe Babalola Tasks Newly Elected NASS Members to Prioritise Ekiti’s Developmentin Ado Ekiti



Legal luminary and respected elder statesman, Afe Babalola has charged newly elected Senators and Members, House of Representatives from Ekiti state to use their new status to attract development to the state, using necessary connections and lobbying processes.

Babalola, who gave the charge in Ado Ekiti, when the state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji. led the three Senators -elect and six House of Representatives members- elect to the Founder of Afe Babalola University, called on all influential Ekiti indigenes at home and in the diaspora to start paying taxes and development levies to the state in the drive to ensure aggressive development.

The legal icon, who is reputed as the highest tax payer in Ekiti State, appealed to all Ekiti people irrespective of political affiliation, to join hands with Oyebanji to drive aggressive development of the state. adding that he was convinced Ekiti would progress rapidly under Oyebanji whom he described as a progressive leader.

Babalola used the opportunity to call on local government administrators to embark on aggressive food production by investing massively in agricultural implements and inputs to make the state the food basket of the nation.

He highlighted his development strides in the state to include law, education, health, youth development, industry, agriculture and lots more, adding that ABUAD Multi-Systems Hospital was at the verge of taking healthcare delivery close to the people by establishing ABUAD Health Centres in remote areas of the state to help the people with critical health challenges who may not be able to visit the main hospital.

Babalola who hailed the exemplary leadership of Oyebanji, said the Ekiti Governor had started effecting some positive changes in the state, urging him to ensure their sustainability.

“Whatever you want to achieve in life starts from leadership at all levels, the fact that we are able to bring you together here shows a new leadership order and that Governor Oyebanji is an exemplary leader and he will continue to be successful,” Babalola noted.

In his remarks, Oyebanji, who reiterated his commitment to Ekiti’s development, noted that Babalola was more passionate about Ekiti project. The governor said he led the newly elected lawmakers to the nonagenarian in order to share his vision for Ekiti as well as give them assignments on the Ekiti project.

He added that his government would partner ABUAD by sharing its vision of industrialisation, saying if the institution could achieve this remarkable feat in the 13 years of its existence, then sharing vision with it would be a plus for the state.

“As Secretary of Ekiti creation, I have an idea of Baba’s vision for Ekiti state and I know that as we are today, we can only realise that vision when we partner together. I was telling them about your gesture towards the airport, they did not believe it, that the airport would have been completed if we allow you to do what you wanted to do.

“I brought them here today to listen to you and to also thank you for what you are doing to humanity and to Ekiti state. If it were in the olden days, you would have been made a god, but in your lifetime sir, we will continue to reverence you and make you proud.”

Speaking on behalf of the Legislators, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Senator-elect Cyril Fasuyi, reiterated their commitments to Ekiti project and promised to work closely with Governor Oyebanji to attract more development to the state.