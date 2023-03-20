Zamfara PDP Accuses IG of Deploying Special Police Team to Rig Poll 

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has deployed a team of special forces to aid rigging of the Zamfara governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party in a statement Monday in Gusau through the Dauda Lawal Media Office accused the Inspector General of allegedly conniving with Governor Bello Matawalle to rig the governorship election in his favor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of 11 local governments out of 14 local government areas of the state.

“As it stands, we have won nine local governments while the APC won two local governments. We are waiting for the official announcement of three local government areas: Kauran Namoda, Maradun, and Birnin Magaji”, it said.

The party further said: from the announced results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it was winning with a wide margin.

PDP said: “Our major concern is the interference of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. We raised the alarm on election day that there was no police presence across the state. It was a plot by the Zamfara state commissioner of police to aid the ruling APC in manipulating the process.

“Our verified sources have confirmed to us that the Inspector General of Police has deployed a team of special forces to Zamfara. They were flown to Sokoto from Abuja. We have learned that they are on their way coming into Zamfara to cause chaos and create tension in the state capital.”

It called on INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, to call the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to order, adding “We have lost confidence in him.”

“Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is intentionally delaying the process of the announcement of the result, giving the governor room for manipulation.

“All collated results from 14 local government areas are ready and in the state collation center. We don’t know why they are delaying the process.

“The president, security agencies, and international observers should pay close attention to the process in Zamfara state,” PDP said.