  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Sanwo-Olu Reelected Governor in Lagos

Breaking | 16 mins ago

Segun James

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos state. He was declared winner by the INEC returning officer at 01.15am Monday.

The Governor won 19  of the 20 local government councils in the state, scoring 762,134 votes.

His closest rival Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, scored 312, 329 votes while Olajide Adediran of the PDP got 62,449 votes.

